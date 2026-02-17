Portwood, Sheffield Homer As Northview Beats Walton 13-2

February 17, 2026

Jase Portwood and Grayden Sheffield both homered Monday night in Bratt as the Northview Chiefs easily beat the Walton Braves 13-2. Portwood’s home run to left field scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sheffield’s home run to left field came on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the sixth.

Jack Boutwell earned the win for Northview, surrendering no hits and two runs (none earned) in a complete-game six innings while striking out four and walking one. Jackson Bridges, Boutwell, Grayson Burns, and Portwood each had two hits for the Chiefs. Sheffield and Portwood each had three RBIs.

Next up, Northview will take on Freeport on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College.

