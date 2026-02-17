Portion Of Fannie Road Near Century To Close For Paving On Wednesday

A portion of Fannie Road between Old Flomaton Road and Campbell Road in Century will be temporarily closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday, February 18, while crews pave one-third of a mile of the road.

There will be a short detour in place along Old Flomaton Road and Campbell Road. The road is expected to reopen by Thursday, February 19, weather permitting.

Residents, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

