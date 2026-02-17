Painting With Puppies Benefits Escambia County Animal Shelter

Painting With Puppies was held on Valentine’s Day at the Langley Bell 4-H Center with puppies from the Escambia County animal shelter.

“All of the dogs had a great time on their trip outside the shelter and loved the attention they got from event attendees,” Northview 4-H President Carly Gray said of the event that featured puppies Sheila, Sissy, Gelato and Hollie.

A 4-H Community Pride grant covered all of the event costs, allowing the shelter to collect donated supplies along with proceeds from event tickets and donations.

“No dogs were adopted on Saturday, but we’re considering giving it another go in the next few months, “bigger and better,” Gray said. “Thank you to everyone who participated, and we hope to see you volunteer with the shelter and keep your eyes peeled for a possible second Painting with Puppies event.”

For more photos, click here.

The event was made possible by volunteers from the Escambia County Animal Shelter, Northview 4-H, Ransom Middle School National Junior Honor Society, and Tate High School National Art Honor Society.

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

Photos by Cinci Poole for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.