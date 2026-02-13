‘Paint With Puppies’ On Saturday In Cantonment To Benefit Escambia Animal Shelter

The Northview High School 4-H Club and Escambia County animal shelter will host “Painting With Puppies” on Saturday, February 14, at the Langley Bell 4-H Center.

Participants will be able to make their own work of art and meet adoptable dogs during the event from 10 a.m. to noon.

The entry fee is $5, and additional monetary or pet supply donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center.

The Langley Bell 4-H Center is located at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

