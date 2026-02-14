OLF-8 Developer Wants County To Keep 160 Acres, Lower Price By $15 Million

A developer who purchased the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road wants Escambia County to keep nearly 30% of the property and lower the selling price.

Last year, the Escambia County Commissioners approved the $42.5 million sale of 540 acres of OLF-8 to Tri-W Development and Chad C. Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola**.**

Now, Henderson wants the county to keep 160 acres and lower the purchase price to $27.5 million.

He said the plan would create a partnership with the county, giving it more control of job creation in an Employment Technology Innovation District. He said the county is in a position to secure funding, grants, or even Triumph money.

“We believe that coming together and partnering on the ETI district will allow us to have access to other financing aspects, grants, even Triumph, — where we can make sure we can develop this project the right way on the front end,” Henderson said.

He added, “540 acres is a large enough piece of property where you can curate the experience and feel of different aspects of real estate, making it all come together the way it should be.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.