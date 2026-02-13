NW Florida District Issues ‘Water Shortage Warning’; Local Utilities Say Water Supply Is Stable

The Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) issued a “Water Shortage Warning Order” on Thursday, February 12, 2026, asking for all water users across the district to conserve water as the area remains under drought conditions.

The NWFWMD covers the area from the Perdido River in Escambia County to the St. Marks River Basin east of Tallahassee in Jefferson County, protecting and managing water resources in the 16-county region. While the North Escambia area is in a moderate drought, conditions are much worse across the water district, with a severe drought, and even an extreme drought in much of the Tallahassee area.

While water supplies are currently meeting demand, the Water Shortage Warning is intended to encourage conservation, reduce drought impacts, and protect water resources. Users are encouraged to conserve water where practicable and to limit landscape irrigation to early morning or evening hours when possible. Activities necessary for fire protection are not affected, and any existing local mandatory water restrictions remain in effect.

Locally, utilities say there are no water shortages, but conservation is still a good idea.

“We are not seeing any effects from dry weather within our system. Additionally, this time of year typically brings the lowest water demand,” Maria Del Aguila of ECUA said. “That said, potable water is always a valuable resource that should be managed wisely and not wasted.” ECUA offers a list of 25 water conservation tips on their website.

Vernon Prather with Molino Utilities stated they were not experiencing any water shortages, but “we are a willing partner with their (NWFWMD) guidance.”

“We are not experiencing any shortages, but encourage everyone to follow the order,” said Ryan Campbell, CEO of Escambia River Electric Cooperative, which operates the Walnut Hill and Bratt Davisville water systems in Escambia County.

“We are not experiencing any issues here,” Century Town Administrator Dave Murzin said. “But there are ways to conserve.”

Murzin said Century is also working daily to repair leaks in its decades-old system in an additional conservation effort.

The NWFWMD water shortage warning order will remain in place until rescinded by the governing board.

The water shortage warning encourages all users to reduce water use and to conserve water to the maximum extent possible. The district recommends that all landscape irrigation users limit irrigation to the low evaporation periods of the evening and early morning hours.

