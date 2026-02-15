Northview Skilled Trades Academy Highlights Career Readiness At School Board Workshop

February 15, 2026

Students from Northview High School’s Skilled Trades Academy visited an Escambia County School Board workshop last week.

They shared the many technical and interpersonal skills they’ve honed over the years in this program, where earning industry certifications which show mastery of various skills prepares these students for meaningful employment. Hands-on projects like building bat boxes for the Town of Century and picnic tables for various schools and organizations are just a few of the many projects they’ve undertaken.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 