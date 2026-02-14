Northview Lifter Maggie Stewart Earns Top-Five State Finish; Ninth in Olympic

At the FHSAA 1A Girls Weightlifting Championship on Friday, Northview High School senior Maggie Stewart won the fifth place medal in the state in the Traditional division, and she finished ninth in the state for Olympic, on Friday in Lakeland.

In Traditional, which is a combination of clean and jerk and bench, she totaled 215 pounds. In Olympic, which is a combination of snatch and clean and jerk, she totaled 190 pounds.

Stewart placed fourth overall in both categories at Regionals in North Bay Haven.

At 94 pounds, she lifts in the 101 pound weight class.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.