Northview Lady Chiefs To Host Garnet And Gold Softball Tonight

Northview High School softball will hold a Garnet and Gold game tonight in Bratt.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. as the school in Bratt.

Last season, the Chiefs reached the FHSAA Rural Softball State Championship game for the first time in school history, bringing home the state runner-up trophy. The young team with just one senior also won the first regional title ever for the school as they went 22-7 under the leadership of head coach Amy Holland.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.