NorthEscambia Publisher Named One Of Escambia County’s Most Influential People

The Pensacola Independent News has released their 2025 Inweekly Power List — their ranking of the most powerful and influential people in Escambia County.

Only one person who works primarily in the North Escambia area was named to the list — NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds — for the 14th consecutive year.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons tops this year’s list, “because he has transformed law enforcement in Northwest Florida while building unprecedented trust with the community. Sheriff Simmons’ leadership style and commitment to innovation, technology and community engagement have improved public safety throughout Escambia County.”

To view this year’s Inweekly Power List edition, click here.

Pictured: Sheriff Chip Simmons was at the top of the 2026 Inweekly Power List. Courtesy image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.