Mother Arrested For Homicide After 5-Year Old’s Body Recovered In Trash Bag

The body a 5-year old boy was recovered in a trash bag on Friday morning in Escambia County, and the child’s mother is charged with homocide.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 36-year-old Jalynda Smith into custody Friday afternoon.

The young boy’s body was recovered from the water in the 9500-block of Lilian Highway near San Sebastian Circle. Additional details have not been provided.

Anyone with information the incident is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850) 436-9620. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.