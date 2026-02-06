Mother Arrested For Homicide After 5-Year Old’s Body Recovered In Trash Bag

February 6, 2026

The body a 5-year old boy was recovered in a trash bag on Friday morning in Escambia County, and the child’s mother is charged with homocide.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 36-year-old Jalynda Smith into custody Friday afternoon.

The young boy’s body was recovered from the water in the 9500-block of Lilian Highway near San Sebastian Circle. Additional details have not been provided.

Anyone with information the incident is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850) 436-9620. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 