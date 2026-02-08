Mother Now Formally Charged With Homicide After 5-Year-Old Found In Trash Bag

February 8, 2026

A 36-year-old woman is now formally charged with homicide for the death of her 5-year-old son.

Jalynda Karie Smith was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on a first degree felony charge of aggravated negligent manslaughter of a child.

The young boy’s body was recovered in a trash bag from Perdido Bay off Lillian Highway around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

About 9:30 a.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a call from Smith’s sister who “shared some concerns about her 5-year-old nephew,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. Deputies said the boy had not been reported missing prior to the recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional details.

“We are still waiting on word from the medical examiner’s office as to the exact cause of death,” Simmons said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

