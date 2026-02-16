Most Local Government Offices Closed For Presidents Day

Most local government offices are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Escambia County

In observance of Presidents Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 16:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (all offices)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

Perdido Landfill

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, Feb. 16.

ECAT Bus Schedule:

ECAT will run regular bus and FlexTransit service Monday, Feb. 16. The UWF trolleys will also run regular service.

ECAT customer service will be open Monday, Feb. 16.

Normal county operations will resume Tuesday, Feb. 17.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 16, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed on Monday, February 16 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday