Mild 70s Into The Weekend

Foggy mornings will give way to a mild and mostly dry week across the region, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s by mid-week. Rain chances return Friday and increase significantly Saturday as a storm system moves through, followed by a clear and pleasant holiday on Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 68.