Mild 70s Into The Weekend

February 10, 2026

Foggy mornings will give way to a mild and mostly dry week across the region, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s by mid-week. Rain chances return Friday and increase significantly Saturday as a storm system moves through, followed by a clear and pleasant holiday on Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 