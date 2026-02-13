Michigan Man Confirmed As New Pensacola Police Chief

Thursday, the Pensacola City Council officially confirmed Eric Winstrom as the new chief of the Pensacola Police Department. The vote was unanimous.

Winstrom, who has been the chief in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will start with PPD on March 2. He was selected by Mayor D.C. Reeves after a nationwide search.

“Choosing the right person to lead our police department is perhaps the most important decision I will make as your mayor,” Reeves said recently. “My focus was on finding the person who is the right fit for our community with the ability to lead PPD into the future. After much consideration and feedback from the community throughout this selection process, I look forward to working with Chief Winstrom to help write PPD’s next chapter.”

Kristin Brown, who has been serving as PPD’s Acting Chief, will serve as the Deputy Chief during the transition.

In 2022, Winstrom was named the Chief in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city

“Trust is a key component not only of leadership within a police department but also between the department and the community it serves,” Winstrom said. “I’m well aware that trust is earned and there are no shortcuts in earning it. I am eager to get to work with the team already in place at PPD.

“Pensacola’s looking to strive to thrive in an ethical way, and in a way that lifts everyone up. Policing is an integral part of that effort. Everyone wants to be on a winning team. Pensacola is a winning team, and I am looking forward to being part of that.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.