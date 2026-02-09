Man Accidentally Shoots Self in Foot Near McDavid

A man accidentally shot himself late Sunday afternoon near McDavid.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, it happened off Brown Road, off Highway 29.

Escambia deputies were dispatched to Jay Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. They said that he had a gun in his pocket, and it accidentally fired when he reached into his pocket, striking him in the foot.

The man’s injuries were not life threatening.

