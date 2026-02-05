Mark Your Calendars: MILO, The Mobile ID And Licensing Office, Is Coming To Century

February 5, 2026

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO) will be in Century on February 19 and April 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse.

MILO offers a convenient way for residents to access essential tax collector services, including:

  • Driver License Services: Renewals, replacements, out-of-state license conversions/reciprocations, and address/name changes.
  • Identification Cards: First-time issuance and renewals.
  • Vehicle Services: Registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and parking placards.
  • Tax Payments: Property tax payments.
  • Business Tax Receipts: Applications and renewals.
  • Certified Driver Transcripts

Written and driving tests are not available at the MILO unit.

This initiative aims to bring services to areas of Escambia County that may have limited access to traditional tax collector offices, particularly during disaster recovery or for residents in assisted living facilities, community centers, and correctional facilities.

Florida drivers may renew their vehicle registrations for a period of one or two years and may renew up to three months in advance of the registration expiration. Vehicle registrations expire at midnight on the first owner’s birth date unless the owner is a business.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector’s MILO at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

