Man Facing Drug Charges After Atmore Police Execute Search Warrant
February 17, 2026
An Atmore man was arrested on multiple charges after the Atmore Police Department executed a search warrant at 236 Wilson Avenue.
Larry Lyons was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic spice), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
APD said the charges resulted from the search warrant and a previous investigation.
Lyons was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.
