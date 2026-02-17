Man Facing Drug Charges After Atmore Police Execute Search Warrant

An Atmore man was arrested on multiple charges after the Atmore Police Department executed a search warrant at 236 Wilson Avenue.

Larry Lyons was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic spice), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APD said the charges resulted from the search warrant and a previous investigation.

Lyons was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

