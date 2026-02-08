Lawson Aubrey Berry

Lawson Aubrey Berry, 85 years old, a long-time resident of Molino, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb 5, 2026, at his residence.

Lawson was born in Houston County, Alabama on March 31, 1940, and lived in the Kinsey and Dothan area growing up. He later moved to Pensacola, FL to work for Chemstrand where he met his wife, Nita (Hill) Berry. He was later employed by Beard Equipment as a mechanic and manager. His last job was for the Division of Forestry in Munson, FL as the equipment manager for the Northwest District including Blackwater State Forest, until his retirement.

Mr. Berry enjoyed playing and singing Gospel and older Western Cowboy Ballads with Jeff Perkins and Jim Rutherford. For 11 years they sang as the Sons of the Pines trio. Lawson was sought after for his deep troubleshooting knowledge of John Deere tractors and other equipment. He loved to farm part time. He was a man of great wisdom and upright character who loved Jesus with all his heart, serving multiple times as church deacon. He donated over 10 gallons of blood during his lifetime.

Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his parents, Thelbert and Stella Berry, his brothers, Joe and Wayne; and sister Ann Crowell.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Minnie Juanita “Nita” Berry; children, Gary Lynn (Terri) Berry and Audrey (Tom) Dickson; grandchildren, Holly (Christian) Morgan; and his sisters, Sybil Shumack and Glenda Kirkland.

Lawson was a charter member of the Barrineau Park Historical Society and was instrumental in establishing the Friday night music program, the wall of honor, and the scholarship program with countless volunteer hours.

Mr. Berry’s services will be held on Sunday, Feb 8, 2026, at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church on 118 Morris Ave, Cantonment, FL with Dr. Will Stone Officiating. Family will receive friends at 2:00 PM.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the church building fund.