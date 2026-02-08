Kingsfield Resurfacing Project Moves To Railroad Crossing

Resurfacing is scheduled to begin Monday on East Kingsfield Road at the railroad crossing, just west of Highway 29.

The work is part of an $875,000 resurfacing project that began Monday, January 19.

The paving project is expected to be completed by Friday, February 13.

East Kingsfield is being resurfaced between Highway 29 and Highway 297A. Traffic on East Kingsfield Road will be reduced to a single lane during the construction period.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

Pictured: East Kingsfield Road on Thursday afternoon, February 5. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.