Jeep Catches Fire Following Cantonment Rollover Crash

There were no serious injuries when a Jeep overturned and burst into flames in Cantonment on Saturday night.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. on Highway 95A near Archer Road. The driver of a Jeep lost control and overturned off the roadway. The engine compartment caught fire, but the occupants were able to safely escape the vehicle.

One person was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A second person was uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.