Jay Father And Son Charged With Stealing 20 Tons Of Asphalt Millings From Santa Rosa County

A Jay man and his son are both facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing tons of asphalt millings from a county lot.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jason Scott Wolfe and his 18-year-old son, Tanner Riley Wolfe, were both charged with one count of felony grand theft. They were released from the Santa Rosa County Jail on bonds of $2,500 each.

According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant observed a white truck with a dump trailer and John Deere cab tractor at a Santa Rosa County surplus yard on County Mill Road. The trooper said he recognized Jason Wolfe and his son, Tanner Wolfe. He said Tanner was standing near the tractor, and Jason was walking toward the truck while the dump trailer appeared to be loaded with asphalt millings.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and Jason Wolfe told him that several county employees had told him he could take the asphalt millings, but he refused to provide any names, the report states.

Santa Rosa County Public Works advised the public is not allowed to remove county materials, and no employee authorized the Wolfes to remove material. They estimated 20 tons of millings were missing from what had been a 60-ton stockpile. Freshly deposited asphalt millings were reportedly located on Jason Wolfe’s property.

Jason Wolfe told an SRSO deputy that three county employees had “told people they were allowed to take materials,” the report states. “He also stated that the county had previously delivered millings to his property on County Mill Road.” He would not provide the names of the county employees, and he said there was no equipment present and he did not shovel any materials, but there was no sign indicating it was wrong.

“Jason also stated he knew the property owner and believed the materials were dumped there illegally so he did not believe the county had a leg to stand on,” the report states.

The deputy reported that a “County Property Do Not Remove Dirt” sign was on the ground near the wood line at the county site that appeared to have recently been taken down.