Investigation Underway After Jeep Found Burning On Neal Road

A vehicle was discovered burning Sunday morning in Cantonment with the driver nowhere to be found.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo burned alongside Neal Road near Pine Top Lane shortly before 9:30 a.m.

While no one was found near the vehicle, the driver still could not be located at last report.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. The Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.