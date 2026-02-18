Injured Alabama Deputy Escorted Through North Escambia Following High-Speed Pursuit of Murder Suspect

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy injured during the high-speed pursuit of a murder suspect was transported through North Escambia Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in a high-profile escort.

Authorities initiated the chase in Monroeville, Alabama, and it ended in Greenville, Alabama, where the suspect was taken into custody. The chase began after law enforcement attempted to arrest a suspect in connection with a shooting in Monroe County, Alabama.

During the chase, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Corey Morrow was involved in a crash on Highway 21 near the community of Beatrice, Alabama. A medical helicopter was unavailable due to weather, and he was transported south by an Enterprise Rescue ambulance with a police escort. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office traffic unit responded north on Highway 29 and Highway 97 to meet the ambulance in Atmore. The ECSO deputies then escorted the ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said Morrow was later released and is recovering from minor injuries.

The pursuit entered Butler County, Alabama, at the Wilcox County line, west of Greenville. The pursuit continued into the Greenville city limits, where the Greenville Police Department assisted the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph while traveling through downtown Greenville, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ford Escape ultimately crashed at the intersection of Commerce Street and South Park Street in downtown Greenville, near the United States Post Office. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a nearby parking lot. He was apprehended near the Greenville Police Department headquarters.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to the Butler County Jail and is currently being held pending formal charges.

Involved in the pursuit or the transport of the injured deputy were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Monroeville Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Alabama State Troopers, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, and the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured: Monroe County (AL) Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Corey Morrow. seated, was released from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola on Thursday afternoon. He is seen with Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright. Pictured inset and below: The murder suspect’s vehicle crashed after reaching speeds of 100 mph in downtown Greenville, Alabama. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.