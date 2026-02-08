Ice Flyers Fall To Knoxville Ice Bears

February 8, 2026

The Ice Flyers fell 2-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears in overtime on Saturday night at the Hangar in front of 6,253 fans.

The game remained scoreless through the first period, with both goaltenders keeping things tight. Knoxville broke through in the second period when Carson Vance scored to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead. The Ice Flyers battled back, and the deadlock finally broke in the final minutes of the third period when Sam Rhodes tied things up, rejuvenating the crowd and breathing some life into the home team.

The game would go on to overtime, where Cam Gaudette ended up with another costly penalty with a holding call that set up Knoxville’s Tim Kent for a powerplay goal, giving the Ice Bears a 2-1 victory.

The Ice Flyers now head to Knoxville for another set of games before coming home for Lilo and Stitch Night on Sunday, February 15.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 