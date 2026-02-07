Ice Flyers Fall By One To Knoxville, Rematch Saturday Night

The Ice Flyers fell 1-0 to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night at the Hangar.

The first period was evenly matched and remained scoreless, with the Ice Flyers outshooting the Ice Bears 13-9. Knoxville’s Stephan Mundinger and the Ice Flyers’ netminder Billy Gerard IV both made their fair share of saves in the opening frame.

For more photos, click here.

The Ice Bears broke the scoreless deadlock in the second period when Jimmy Soper found the back of the net, giving Knoxville a 1-0 lead. They held that advantage for the remainder of the period.

Despite a late third-period powerplay opportunity, the Ice Flyers were unable to tie things up. The team will regroup for Saturday’s rematch against the Ice Bears.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.