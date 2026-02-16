Ice Flyers Back Into The Win Column

February 16, 2026

The Ice Flyers got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Sunday night at the Hangar in front of 5,829 fans celebrating Lilo and Stitch Night.

Mike Moran opened the scoring for the home team with a deflection on a shot from Ethan Price, giving the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead. The second period remained scoreless as both teams battled for control. Tyler Bronte extended the lead to 2-0 just 12 seconds into the third period, and Tyler German sealed the deal with a goal 8 minutes in to make it 3-0.

Logan Flodell earned his first Ice Flyers shutout in net, stopping all 23 of Macon’s shots.

The Ice Flyers now hit the road for Fayetteville next weekend.

