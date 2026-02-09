Highs Back In The 70s Under Sunny Skies

February 9, 2026

A warming trend is expected through the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. While patchy morning fog will be a recurring theme through Wednesday, rain chances remain low until Friday when a more unsettled pattern moves into the area. Showers become likely by Saturday night before conditions begin to clear late Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 