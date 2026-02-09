Highs Back In The 70s Under Sunny Skies

A warming trend is expected through the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. While patchy morning fog will be a recurring theme through Wednesday, rain chances remain low until Friday when a more unsettled pattern moves into the area. Showers become likely by Saturday night before conditions begin to clear late Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.