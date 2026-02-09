Highs Back In The 70s Under Sunny Skies
February 9, 2026
A warming trend is expected through the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. While patchy morning fog will be a recurring theme through Wednesday, rain chances remain low until Friday when a more unsettled pattern moves into the area. Showers become likely by Saturday night before conditions begin to clear late Sunday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Comments