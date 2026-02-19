High School Juniors In Escambia County Receive Required CPR, AED Training

Juniors at Northview High School received required hand-on CRP and AED training on Wednesday, led by Dr. Matthew Steiner, a pediatric cardiologist at Nemours Children’s Health Florida statute requires students in 9th and 11th grade to participate in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

For more photos, click here.

Students gathered in the gym to learn how to properly perform chest compressions on CPR manikins. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. With more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of a hospital setting each year, bystander intervention plays a crucial role in patient outcome.

By the end of the school year, more than 2,000 students across seven high school in Escambia County will have received training on how to effectively administer CPR, as well as instruction on how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.