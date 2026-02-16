Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations.

Drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.: Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on I-110, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for construction activities.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for construction activities. Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Resurfacing from Creighton Road (S.R. 274) to Olive Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, between Creighton Road and Olive Road, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, Feb. 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (C.R. 293) to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 20, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge construction activities. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Feb. 15:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from U.S. 98 to south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from the Escambia River Bridge to east of Woodbine Road (C.R. 197A) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 90, from Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road, Sunday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 19, between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Additionally, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather