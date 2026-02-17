Fresh Produce on Wheels From Millie Mobile Market Wednesday In Molino

February 17, 2026

The Millie Mobile Market is scheduled to be in Molino on Wednesday, February 18, with a variety of fresh produce.

Millie will be at the Molino Community Center (Molino Library) at 6450 North Highway 95A from 10 a.m. until noon.

During the Molino visit, Millie will offer a menu of fresh produce at discounted prices. Items available will include apples, cabbage, cucumbers, oranges, sweet potatoes, onions and more. The selection varies each visit and is based upon availability. This week’s menu is below.

Millie travels routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce when available specifically for the Millie Mobile Market.

Only debit or credit cards (including tap-to-pay) are accepted at Millie; no cash.

Pictured: A previous Millie Mobile Market visit at the Molino Library. File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

