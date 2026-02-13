For The Third Time This Year, Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold At Highway 97 Retailer

For the third time this year, a Davisville lottery store has sold a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket.

A ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore, was one of two top-prize winning tickets sold for the Thursday, February 12, evening drawing and is worth $55,609.50 each. The other winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Pompano Beach.

The winning numbers were 3-5-10-20-27.

The State Line Gift Shop sold a $55,328.49 winning ticket for the February 8 midday drawing, and a $55,272.07 winning ticket for January 15.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.