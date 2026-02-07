Florida Testing Shows High Levels Of Weed Killer In Popular Bread Brands

Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo released results from state testing that showed high levels of glyphosate (found in week killers including Roundup).

The Florida Department of Health found glyphosate in six of eight bread products tested: Nature’s Own Butter Bread, Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted White, Dave’s Killer Bread White Done Right, Wonder Bread Classic White, Sara Lee Honey Wheat, and Dave’s Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain, the state said. Results are in the graphic above.

The state said the results are intended to give families additional insight into everyday foods and support informed decision-making.

“The Healthy Florida First initiative is taking proactive steps to strengthen food safety standards nationwide,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “The results from the Florida Department of Health’s analysis of bread testing results show troubling levels of glyphosate. Consumers deserve to know what chemical contaminants are in their food so that they can make informed decisions.”

“Bread is a staple food for many Florida families, and they should be able to consume it without worrying about toxins,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo. “Our testing found high levels of glyphosate in some popular bread brands. Chronic exposure to glyphosate is linked to harmful gut microbiome changes, liver inflammation, and adverse neurologic effects. Florida is taking action through transparency, continued testing, and a clear focus on reducing exposure to protect families.”