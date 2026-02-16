Florida Gas Price Jump Midweek, Then Head Back Down

February 16, 2026

Florida gas prices surged 9 cents midweek to reach a state average of $2.94 per gallon on Wednesday, before retreating 6 cents to $2.88 by Sunday. Despite the sharp swing, drivers are paying just 2 cents more than a week ago and still less than they were at this time last year.

“Price cycling is still driving these ups and downs at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices drop, spike, then drift lower again, but overall, they remain below year‑ago levels.”

AAA said Sunday’s average of $2.88 per gallon is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents more than a month ago, and 17 cents less than this time last year.

The per gallon average in Escambia County ws $2.75. In Pensacola, a low of $2.49 could be found at station on Olive Road and Ninth Avenue. In North Escambia, a low of $2.59 was available Sunday night at a station on South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 