Florida Gas Price Jump Midweek, Then Head Back Down

Florida gas prices surged 9 cents midweek to reach a state average of $2.94 per gallon on Wednesday, before retreating 6 cents to $2.88 by Sunday. Despite the sharp swing, drivers are paying just 2 cents more than a week ago and still less than they were at this time last year.

“Price cycling is still driving these ups and downs at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices drop, spike, then drift lower again, but overall, they remain below year‑ago levels.”

AAA said Sunday’s average of $2.88 per gallon is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents more than a month ago, and 17 cents less than this time last year.

The per gallon average in Escambia County ws $2.75. In Pensacola, a low of $2.49 could be found at station on Olive Road and Ninth Avenue. In North Escambia, a low of $2.59 was available Sunday night at a station on South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.