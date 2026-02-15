Five-Year Sponsorship Secured For Annual Aggie Classic

The 31st annual Aggie Classic baseball tournament is coming up next month, and Harvesters Credit Union has agreed to be a sponsor for the next five years. Friday night, Cantonment credit union presente a check to Tate Baseball for the deal.

This year’s Aggie Classic will be held March 16-19 with baseball teams from across the country taking part in the tournament at locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Last year, Tate fell to the First Academy Royals of Orlando in the Aggie Classic championship game.

