Five-Year Sponsorship Secured For Annual Aggie Classic

February 15, 2026

The 31st annual Aggie Classic baseball tournament is coming up next month, and Harvesters Credit Union has agreed to be a sponsor for the next five years. Friday night, Cantonment credit union presente a check to Tate Baseball for the deal.

This year’s Aggie Classic will be held March 16-19 with baseball teams from across the country taking part in the tournament at locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Last year, Tate fell to the First Academy Royals of Orlando in the Aggie Classic championship game.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 