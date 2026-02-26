Final Three Nights for Tate High School’s ‘Shrek the Musical’

February 26, 2026

Tate High School Theatre’s Shrek the Musical is back for another three-night run beginning tonight in the school cafetorium.

After opening to rave reviews last week, Shrek the Musical will be presented Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The production is a heartwarming and hilarious adventure based on the popular animated film, featuring memorable characters, high-energy musical numbers, and an uplifting message about friendship and self-acceptance.

The production is a showcase of student talent and dedication. Every aspect of the show has been created entirely by students, including set construction, costume design, props, lighting, makeup, and wigs. The result is a fully student-designed theatrical experience that highlights the creativity, craftsmanship, and collaborative spirit of Tate’s thriving theatre program.

In addition, the production features double casting for the roles of Fiona, Dragon, Pinocchio, and Gingy. Each cast will perform on alternating nights, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy unique interpretations of these beloved characters.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door (cash only).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 