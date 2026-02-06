FHP Searching For Nine Mile Road Hit And Run Driver

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a hit and run on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. on East Nine Mile Road at Airway Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Boothe at *FHP (*347) in reference to case number FHP26ON0053712.

Troopers have not released any details about the wreck or said if there were any injuries.

Photo FHP for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.