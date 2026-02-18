Fake Spring? Warm Trend Continues With Highs Near 80

Wednesday through Friday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures nearing 80 degrees, though a persistent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will keep the area on guard through the start of the weekend. A shifting weather pattern on Saturday marks the arrival of a cold front, bringing likely rain before conditions clear significantly. By Sunday and into the start of next week, the region will see a return to bright sunshine and much cooler, seasonal air with overnight lows dipping near the freezing mark.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.