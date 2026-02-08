Escambia County Paramedic Honored At State Capitol

Escambia County EMS is proud to announce that Paramedic Phillip Cook has been named a 2026 Star of Life recipient for his service going above and beyond the call of duty involving the long-distance transport of a pediatric trauma patient. Cook was recognized by the Florida Ambulance Association during the Stars of Life ceremony last week at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

“I am truly honored and overwhelmed to be recognized as a Star of Life recipient,” Cook said. “As a paramedic, I was just doing everything in my power to provide the best possible care to my patient. None of this would’ve been possible without the support of my coworkers and our administration and their faith in my abilities as a care provider.”

On Oct. 27, 2025, Paramedic Cook and his partner, EMT Isabella Gorne, were returning from an interfacility transfer in Panama City when they were requested to assist with the emergent transport of a pediatric trauma patient who required immediate transportation to a hospital specializing in pediatric trauma care.

Due to foggy conditions, air medical transport was unavailable. Recognizing the significance of the situation, Paramedic Cook accepted the request without hesitation. During the transport, Paramedic Cook identified advanced clinical condition changes early and initiated lifesaving medical care to stabilize the patient, while maintaining constant communication with his supervisor and the receiving hospital.

While transporting to Pensacola, the patient’s condition required resources unavailable on an ambulance. Acting quickly, Paramedic Cook made the decision to divert the patient to a nearby hospital in Miramar Beach. He remained with the patient while they received care and then safely transported the patient to Pensacola.

Ultimately, the patient survived and was transferred by Escambia County EMS from the hospital to another facility to receive continued care