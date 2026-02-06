Escambia County Man Arrested On Federal Child Porn Charge

An Escambia County man was arrested Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a federal child porn charge.

Jordan Quinones, 29, was arrested on a federal charge of possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children. He remains in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

FDLE’s investigation into Quinones’ crimes revealed he had failed to report four email addresses and five online accounts. Following an interview with FDLE, Quinones reported those accounts to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of Quinones’ electronic device, which revealed hundreds of files of computer-generated child sexual abuse material.

On January 21, a grand jury returned an indictment in Quinones’ case. FDLE, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, arrested Quinones on February 2 on the federal warrant and transported him to the Santa Rosa County Jail where he is being held without bond. He will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.