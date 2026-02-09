Deer Collision Sends Car Into Molino Front Yard; Two Uninjured

Two people escaped injury when their vehicle crashed into a deer on Sunday night in Molino.

It happened about 8:13 p.m. on Highway 29 south of Bet Raines Road, just over a half mile south of the Highway 29 and Highway 97 intersection.

The heavily damaged vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a home.

The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded after the vehicle was reported to be smoking.

Photos by Kevin Enfinger for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.