Clear Skies and Sunny Days Forecasted Through Sunday

Temperatures are set to rebound after a chilly start to the week. A cold morning on Thursday will give way to a significant warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing from the low 50s today to the mid-70s by early next week. Dry and sunny conditions will dominate the weekend, though a slight chance of showers returns by next Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.