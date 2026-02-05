Clear Skies and Sunny Days Forecasted Through Sunday

February 5, 2026

Temperatures are set to rebound after a chilly start to the week. A cold morning on Thursday will give way to a significant warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing from the low 50s today to the mid-70s by early next week. Dry and sunny conditions will dominate the weekend, though a slight chance of showers returns by next Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 