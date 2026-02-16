Century Set To Consider Final Approval Of Stormwater Discharge Ordinance

On Tuesday, the Century Town Council is set to hold a second reading of an ordinance designed to strictly control how pollutants enter the town’s drainage systems. The ordinance aims to protect the local environment and ensure the town complies with state and federal clean water standards.

To read the complete ordinance, click here (pdf).

Key Takeaways for Residents and Businesses:

Strict Discharge Rules : The law prohibits “illicit discharges”—essentially anything going into the storm drains that isn’t composed entirely of clean rainwater.

: The law prohibits “illicit discharges”—essentially anything going into the storm drains that isn’t composed entirely of clean rainwater. Industrial & Construction Standards: Businesses and construction sites must manage their runoff on-site. They are also required to notify the Mayor’s office before connecting to the town’s drainage system.

Businesses and construction sites must manage their runoff on-site. They are also required to notify the Mayor’s office before connecting to the town’s drainage system. Mandatory Inspections: Town personnel must be granted access to facilities discharging or suspected of discharging into the system to inspect drainage systems and records to ensure compliance.

Town personnel must be granted access to facilities discharging or suspected of discharging into the system to inspect drainage systems and records to ensure compliance. Enforcement and Fines: Violations are treated as separate offenses for every day they continue. Property owners may be held liable for cleanup costs, sampling fees, and even legal expenses incurred by the town.

Common Activities Exempted:

The ordinance lists several “everyday” activities that are generally not considered violations, provided they don’t significantly harm the system:

Individual residential car washing

Lawn watering and landscape irrigation

Air conditioning condensate

Dechlorinated swimming pool discharges

Emergency firefighting activities

Next Steps for the Town

The final reading and potential adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for the February 17 Town Council meeting at 6:15 p.m.. If passed, the law becomes effective immediately upon adoption