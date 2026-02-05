Cantonment Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening Child’s Father with Knife

February 5, 2026

A Cantonment woman was arrested following a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a residence on Hicks Street.

Latoya Ann Allen, 54, was taken into custody after a witness reported she was being aggressive and hitting the father of her child. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Allen allegedly threatened the man with a knife while in close proximity, placing him in fear of violence. The victim and Allen have lived together for approximately six months and share a child.

The incident prompted a response from multiple deputies who arrived with lights and sirens because Allen was believed to be armed. Upon arrival, a deputy located the victim in the yard of the home. The victim then granted law enforcement consent to enter the residence, where they found Allen sitting in a chair. While she was unarmed at the time contact was made, she was immediately detained and placed in a patrol car.

Allen was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Both charges were designated as domestic violence. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 