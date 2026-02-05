Cantonment Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening Child’s Father with Knife

A Cantonment woman was arrested following a domestic disturbance involving a knife at a residence on Hicks Street.

Latoya Ann Allen, 54, was taken into custody after a witness reported she was being aggressive and hitting the father of her child. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Allen allegedly threatened the man with a knife while in close proximity, placing him in fear of violence. The victim and Allen have lived together for approximately six months and share a child.

The incident prompted a response from multiple deputies who arrived with lights and sirens because Allen was believed to be armed. Upon arrival, a deputy located the victim in the yard of the home. The victim then granted law enforcement consent to enter the residence, where they found Allen sitting in a chair. While she was unarmed at the time contact was made, she was immediately detained and placed in a patrol car.

Allen was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Both charges were designated as domestic violence. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment.