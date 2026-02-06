Firefighters Battle Cantonment Brush Fire; Highway 29 Closures Result

February 6, 2026

A portion of Highway 29 in Cantonment was closed in both directions on Friday due to a large brush fire. The fire is now contained.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions from North Tate School Road to Kingsfield Road. By 2:25 p.m., Highway 29 northbound was reopened, and southbound was reopened by about 2:10 p.m.

According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the fire started as a small outside fire that got out of control at a nearby home.

Multiple fire stations and the Florida Forest Service responded. Forestry had multiple bulldozers to help contain the fire. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and road closures.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Firefighters Battle Cantonment Brush Fire; Highway 29 Closures Result”

  1. Kathy R on February 6th, 2026 3:43 pm

    We just came through that area. It’s a mess! The sheriffs office is not assisting with traffic flow at all! They’re just blocking the road!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 