Firefighters Battle Cantonment Brush Fire; Highway 29 Closures Result

A portion of Highway 29 in Cantonment was closed in both directions on Friday due to a large brush fire. The fire is now contained.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions from North Tate School Road to Kingsfield Road. By 2:25 p.m., Highway 29 northbound was reopened, and southbound was reopened by about 2:10 p.m.

According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the fire started as a small outside fire that got out of control at a nearby home.

Multiple fire stations and the Florida Forest Service responded. Forestry had multiple bulldozers to help contain the fire. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and road closures.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.