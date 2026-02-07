Brush Fire Closes Hwy. 29 For Hours. Here’s How It Started. (With Gallery)

Nearly two miles of busy Highway 29 in Cantonment was closed for hours on Friday due to a large bush fire, and we now know how the fire started.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions from North Tate School Road to Kingsfield Road.

According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the fire started as a small outside fire at a home in the 1800 block of Peach Terrace, just south of Tate School Road and parallel to Highway 29.

For a gallery showing the battle across the fire scene, click here.

The fire got out of control and spread rapidly.

Several Escambia County Fire Rescue stations responded with multiple units, including ladder trucks, to fight the fire. The Florida Forest Service also used at least two bulldozers to establish a firebreak around the blaze.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and road closures.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.