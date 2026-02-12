Barrineau Park Historical Society Donates To Northview Lady Chiefs Softball

The Barrineau Park Historical Society (BPHS) presented a $500 donation on Wednesday to the Northview High School Lady Chiefs softball team.

BPHS is a Northview partner in education. The donation was presented by Craig Exner to Northview coach Amy Holland.

According to the school, BPHS believes in “investing in the youth of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.