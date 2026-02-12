Accidental Fire Heavily Damages North Escambia Home Wednesday Night

Fire heavily damaged a North Escambia home on Wednesday night.

The single-story residential fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Templehill Drive, just south of East Kingsfield Road.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing. With an aggressive attack, damage was limited to about half of the home and a total loss was prevented, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The situation was reported under control by 11:27 p.m.

Firefighters were able to save two dogs and a pet snake; however, a cat was discovered deceased. There were no other injuries.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the fire to be accidental. The American Red Cross has provided assistance to the displaced occupants.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Ferry Pass, and Brent stations of ECFR responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.