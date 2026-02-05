$6.3 Million In Grants Available To Support Florida’s Forests

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service has announced a total of $6.3 million is now available to Florida landowners through two cost-share programs. Florida’s Future Forests Program and the Enhancing Gulf Waters Through Forested Watershed Restoration (RESTORE) Program aim to improve forest health and water quality by promoting tree planting and timber stand improvement practices that help ensure the long-term viability of Florida’s forestlands. Applications for both programs will be accepted until March 27, 2026.

“Florida’s forests are some of our most valuable natural assets – protecting water quality, supporting wildlife, and fueling an industry that supports thousands of jobs,” said Simpson. “These programs are a significant long-term investment for the state and will help maintain and preserve Florida’s forests and natural resources for future generations.”

Florida’s Future Forests Program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofit organizations. Interested applicants should contact their Florida Forest Service County Forester to initiate the application process. Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 10 acres and up to 250 acres. To learn more, visit FDACS.gov/FutureForests. The deadline for application submission is 3 p.m. EST on March 27, 2026.

“Private lands make up the majority of Florida’s forestlands, and these funds will help landowners reestablish forests, improving water quality and enhancing overall forest health,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

Since 2021, the Florida Legislature has appropriated approximately $18 million for this program. These funds have already been used to create over 50,000 acres of healthy forests in Florida.

An additional $2.3 million is available through the RESTORE Landowner Incentive Program. These funds are available to non-industrial private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofit organizations located within specific priority watersheds. This program includes reforestation, prescribed burning, first pulpwood thinning, mechanical underbrush treatment, and chemical underbrush treatment, for practices on a minimum of 10 acres up to 250 acres. For more information, visit FDACS.gov/Restore. The application deadline is 3 p.m. EST on March 27, 2026.

Pictured: The Florida Forest Service’s Molino Forestry Station located on Highway 29. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.