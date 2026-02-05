$5 Million O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement Project Set To Begin

Escambia County’s Construction Management Division is preparing to begin construction on a $5.03 million O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement Project, replacing the existing bridge on O.C. Phillips Road near Walnut Hill.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and includes a full replacement of the bridge. The roadway will remain open during construction via a temporary bridge.

The O.C. Phillips Road Bridge over Brushy Creek provides access to residents traveling between South Pineville Road and County Road 97A. The replacement bridge will be 0.015 miles (about 80 feet) in length and accommodate two travel lanes (one in each direction), including shoulders on each side. Escambia County said replacing the bridge will reduce flooding impacts, improve the creek habitat, improve driver safety, and provide emergency and residential access to the surrounding area.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2027, weather permitting.

The O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement Project is performed in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. The project is funded by Local Option Sales Tax, FDOT, and RESTORE funds, with construction costs totaling $5,032,813. Murphree Bridge Corporation is the primary contractor.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.